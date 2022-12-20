LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Cerritos Resident

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person Samuel Garcia. He is a 30 year-old male Hispanic who was last contacted on December 17, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. on the 19000 block of Allingham Avenue in Cerritos.
Samuel is 5’10” tall, 180 lbs, with brown eyes, black hair, mustache, and a scar on the left side of his head.
Samuel is known to drive a gray 2004 Toyota Solara, CA LIC #8JKZ239.
Mr. Garcia’s family is concerned for his well-being and asking for the public’s help.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.
If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org