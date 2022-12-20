City of Cerritos staff & Cerritos Sheriff’s Station employees donate gifts to families in need

Cerritos and Cerritos Sheriff’s Station employees pause for a picture after donating 225 gifts and $140 worth of gift cards to help families this holiday season. City Manager Art Gallucci (center) joined the event.

December 20, 2012

City of Cerritos and Cerritos Sheriff’s Station employees donated 225 gifts and $140 worth of gift cards to help families this holiday season. Employees brought new, unwrapped toys or gift cards to the City’s employee holiday luncheon.

The gifts will be distributed through the Salvation Army Angel Giving Tree project and Toys for Tots (United States Marine Corps).

Mayor Chuong Vo said, “My City Council colleagues and I are proud of the generosity of City employees to help brighten the holidays this year for those in need. The staff works hard to serve the community throughout the year, and their efforts help make Cerritos a wonderful place to live.”

