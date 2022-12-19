Christmas Show and Toy Giveaway in Commerce Tuesday Dec. 20, 2022, Sponsored by Fenix USA

December 19, 2020

Commerce-based Fenix USA Merchandise will be holding a Christmas Show and Toy Giveaway starting at 1:00 pm December 20, 2022 at its open-air market located at 6330 Garfield Ave. in Commerce.

Children must be present to receive a toy, accompanied by parents or guardian; 1,000 toys will be distributed.

Every December, the Fierro family, owners of Fenix USA, donate over 700 turkeys and 1,000 toys at their open air market in Commerce alone. The open-air market and its charity events are open to the public and free of charge.

The Fierro family’s generosity extends south of the border as well where they provide shoes, clothing, and funding for educational programs for several orphanages.

