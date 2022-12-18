Noel Night Holiday Concert St. Irenaeus Catholic Church in Cypress

December 18, 2022

By Rosemary Lewallen

St. Irenaeus Music Ministry put on a glorious holiday concert on December 9th at St. Irenaeus Catholic Church in Cypress under the direction of Anthony Kocal, Parish Music Director. It featured The Parish Choir, directed by Anthony Kocal, The Filipino Catholic Federation Choir, directed by Virginia Coquia, The Youth Choir, directed by Belinda Gonzalez, and “Fully Alive,” an ensemble of talented high school singers, directed by Anthony Kocal. Instrumentalists who accompanied the varied singing groups included Tung Do, on piano and violin, Kevin Richardson on Trumpet, Anthony Kocal on piano, Marc Lombardino on piano and organ, Rhenee Ferrer on piano, Janelle Barrera on flute, Kathleen Dyer on Flute, Chris Rorrer on Cello, Daniel Dato-on playing guitar, and Julia Pollock on guitar. Parish Choir soloists included Jessica Isidro, Belinda Gonzalez, and Brian Arellano.

The concert featured a wide variety of music from different cultures that celebrated the true spirit of Christmas. Starting with the exciting fanfare of “A Proclamation for Advent,” by Patti Drennan, to joyous Tagalog pieces, such as Himig Pasko and Halina, Halina, and ending with the delightful Norwegian Christmas tune, “O Yule Full of Gladness,” arranged by Carolyn Jennings, there was an abundance of both traditional and contemporary Christmas music. Special thanks are extended to Fr. Binh Nguyen, Pastor of St. Irenaeus Church, Fr Aaron Galvizo, A.M., Anthony Kocal, Fr. Mauro Trujillo, the Parish Staff, and all the volunteers who helped to make this performance a success!

Photos attached are available through the courtesy of Edna Ethington.

The St. Irenaeus Parish Choir directed by Anthony Kocal, Tung Do at the piano.



The Filipino Choir directed by Virginia Coquia.



“Fully Alive” directed by Anthony Kocal.

Youth Choir directed by Belinda Gonzalez.

