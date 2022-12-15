Hispanic Caucus Announces Leadership for 118th Congress

December 15, 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) announced the CHC’s new leadership for the 118th Congress:

CHC Chair – Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán

Deputy Chair – Rep. Adriano Espaillat

Vice Chair of Policy – Rep. Darren Soto

Vice Chair of Member Engagement – Rep. Tony Cárdenas

Vice Chair of Communications – Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández

Whip – Rep. Sylvia Garcia

Vice Chair of Diversity and Inclusion – Rep.-Elect Gabe Vasquez

Freshman Representative – Rep.-Elect Andrea Salinas

“The Congressional Hispanic Caucus applauds our Members elected to leadership positions. As a strong, strategic, and effective CHC organization, we will remain laser-focused on helping lead Hispanic communities forward,” said Chair Dr. Ruiz. “Next Congress, we will have our largest, 42-Member caucus in history, and a record 9 new CHC Members. We look forward to our collective work as we leverage our powerful Hispanic voices to pass legislation and resources that benefit communities across the country.”

“I am incredibly honored to be elected by my colleagues to serve as the 25th Chair of Congressional Hispanic Caucus,” said Rep. Barragán. “Our largest Caucus ever will continue to be a leading voice for Latinos everywhere. As Chair, I plan to elevate our Members and the priorities they have for their communities. I will continue to build on the foundations of our former Chairs and work to create an equitable immigration system, improve access to healthcare in Latino communities, address the climate crisis, and increase Latino representation at the highest levels of government, para toda nuestra gente.”

