California Hispanic Chambers Set To Convene Its 2023 Annual Convention

December 15, 2022

Over 1,500 attendees are expected to attend as CHCC hosts sessions honoring Latina CEOs, focusing on corporate philanthropy, and sharing survival strategies to help Hispanic businesses survive and thrive in a post-pandemic world

The California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce (CHCC), the premier organization promoting the development of Hispanic entrepreneurs and emerging Latino businesses in California, has announced the site selection of its upcoming Annual Convention. The 44th Annual Convention will be held in Orange, California on August 16, 2023 – August 18, 2023, at the Hilton Orange County/Costa Mesa, 3050 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

“We are very pleased to have selected the City of Orange as the site of our 44th Annual Statewide Convention,” said Julian Canete, President, and CEO, of the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce. “Orange is such a vibrant and energetic city with a wonderfully diverse population and an array of many cultures. Our members are excited about visiting Orange and enjoying its fantasticculinary scene, arts, music, attractions and all the city has to offer.”

As the CHCC celebrates 41 years-the CHCC has developed an aggressive strategic plan to address the needs of its membership and diverse small businesses across the state. The CHCC plans to continue to embrace advocacy through the identification and assessment of issues to address through legislation with the help of coalition building, community mobilization, and grassroots strategies. Additionally, the CHCC will strive to share a compelling and vivid story of its members’ efforts through events and programs such as this major annual convention. Membership andbranding goals have also been set, including more rigorous recruiting efforts, an accreditation program, and more comprehensive involvement of regional chambers.

“The conference will honor the accomplishments of Hispanic-owned businesses while helping many small-business owners with the information and other critical details they need to survive and thrive in a post-pandemic environment,” added, Julian Canete, President, and CEO of the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce.

The CHCC’s Annual Statewide Convention is the largest networking venue for Hispanic-owned businesses in the Western region and fosters Hispanic and diverse economic development for the greater California and American economy. For over 41 years the CHCC has served as a leading regional Hispanic business organization in the United States, working to bring the interests of more than 815,000 California Hispanic-owned businesses to the forefront of both California and national economic agendas.

Each Year the Annual State Convention gathers Hispanic business owners, corporate executives, and members from over 120 local and regional Hispanic Chambers of Commerce as well as statewide and national business organizations. It offers attendees the opportunity to establish strategic, long-term partnerships through direct personal engagement, sharing best practices, dialogue, networking, workshops, and more.

For more information, including registration, convention agenda, sponsorship, or exhibitor opportunities, please visit www.chccconvention.com or call (916) 444-2221.

