Segerstrom Center for the Arts to Host Book Drive Throughout Run of To Kill a Mockingbird

December 13, 2022

Segerstrom Center of the Arts is partnering with the Children’s Hospital of Orange County Foundation (CHOC) to hold a book drive for their Family Resource Center. In the spirit of celebrating one of the great American novels, Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird, patrons are encouraged to donate books throughout the run of the play (December 27, 2022 – January 8, 2023) to help CHOC provide books to patients, parents and siblings. Both reading and coloring books for all ages will be accepted.

The only requirement for the books is that they are new.

The Center is excited to provide an opportunity for CHOC patients and their loved ones to discover their own favorite books.

To Kill a Mockingbird run from December 27, 2022, until January 8, 2023 at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall. Donation bins will be on-site in the main lobby of Segerstrom Hall.

