Lawmakers Want to Ban TikTok

December 13, 2022

By Brian Hews

A bipartisan bill has been put forward to ban TikTok because of concerns of Chinese government officials are spying and retaining all data.

TikTok has repeatedly denied that its Chinese parent company has access to the data.

It still has to be determined when the bill will get a vote.

Called the Anti-Social CCP Act it was introduced by Florida Senator Marco Rubio (R), Wisconsin Senator Mike Gallagher (R) and Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi (D) of Illinois.

The bill will ban all transactions from social media companies under influence and control of certain countries like China and Russia.

