Ana Valencia is Mayor of Norwalk, Margarita Rios Vice-Mayor

December 13, 2022

The Norwalk City Council held its City Council Reorganization tonight and, by a unanimous vote, Vice Mayor Ana Valencia was selected as the new mayor and Councilmember Margarita L. Rios was selected as the vice mayor. They will respectively serve these roles for one year.

Mayor Ana Valencia was first elected to the City Council in 2020 and previously served on the Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District Board of Education.

Vice Mayor Margarita L. Rios was first elected to the Norwalk City Council in 2017 and previously served as mayor in 2019. She previously served on the Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District Board of Education.

