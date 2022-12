Coyotes Reported at Westage Park in Cerritos

December 12, 2022

A resident called HMG-CN today warning residents around Westgate Park in Cerritos that she had seen coyotes coming through the fence at the San Gabriel River.

The resident, who said she had never seen a coyote where she lives, was surprised to see a coyote in front of her car on the street last night.

Westgate is located just north of South St on the river.

She wanted to warn everybody in the area to be careful with their pets.

