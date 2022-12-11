Universal Studios Celebrates ‘Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter’ and ‘Grinchmas’

Now Running Daily Through Sunday, January 1, 2023 • All Holiday Festivities are Included in the Price of Theme Park Admission

December 11, 2022

Universal Studios Hollywood rings in the “Awesomest Celebration of the Season” with the return of fan favorites “Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™” and “Grinchmas™” beginning Friday, November 25, 2022 and running daily through Sunday, January 1, 2023. All holiday festivities are included in the price of theme park admission.

“Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” brings the spirit of the holiday season to the village of Hogsmeade™, which is transformed with festive décor and merriment. Guests can savor a delicious Hot Butterbeer™ while enjoying a special holiday a capella performance from the Hogwarts Frog Choir. Activities also include holiday shopping for exclusive items within the village shops, including personalized ornaments and notebooks, and dining on hearty holiday fare at Three Broomsticks™.

As night falls on the snowy town, Hogwarts™ Castle will come to life in a dazzling spectacle, “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle.” The impressive light projection show will amaze audiences with its stunning imagery and animation as the castle infuses the land with joyous wonderment and features music and sounds from the Harry Potter film series.

The cheerful “Grinchmas” Who-bilation will return in jolly fashion to Universal Plaza, located in the heart of the theme park. Festive park-goers can marvel in amazement at the topsy-turvy 65 foot-tall “Grinchmas” tree decorated with hundreds of ornaments and thousands of LED lights. Every evening, a jovial tree lighting ceremony will excite guests as they listen to the Grinch himself tell his story along with the Who-ville Whos, ending in a snowball flurry, bringing joy and merriment to all.

A variety of activities are available to guests looking to get into the “Grinchmas” spirit. The Grinch and his faithful dog Max will be available for photo opportunities throughout the day. Cindy-Lou Who leads daily story time for young visitors looking to learn of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and the Who-ville post office will be accepting postcards with holiday messages. Additionally, an array of sweet holiday treats, including hot cocoa, will be available for purchase.

Adding to the theme park activities, Universal CityWalk will be dressed for the holiday season with spirited décor and a 40 foot-tall Christmas tree featuring more than 200,000 LED lights. The infamous Voodoo Doughnut will tempt guests with delicious seasonal flavors to celebrate the holiday spirit.

