MUSEUM OF LATIN AMERICAN ART TO HOST A SPECIAL DAY-LONG CELEBRATION AND FUN-FILLED EVENT CENTERED AROUND ITS CURRENT EXHIBITS

December 9, 2022

WHO: The Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) will be hosting a special day-long of celebration and fun centered around its current exhibits on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

WHAT: MOLAA will be providing art workshops for children and adults, guided tours, and a pop-up shop with a Guadalupe theme in celebration of its current exhibit,Guadalupe – Queen of the Water, Mother of the Land of the Dead (Chapter # 1)

9 AM – 11 AM: Corner Garden Workshop: https://molaa.org/events/2022/12/11-workshop-corner-garden

12:00 Noon – 4:00 PM: Pop-Up Shop Guadalupe theme: Straw Factory

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM: MOLAA Chief Curator tour of Guadalupe

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM: Colorful hand arts workshop: https://molaa.org/events/2022/12/11/childrens-workshop

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM: Docent-led tour of the exhibitions

5:00 PM: End of Day at MOLAA

Entrance is free to the public for this event.

WHEN: Sunday, December 11, 2022

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

WHERE: Museum of Latin American Art

628 Alamitos Avenue

Long Beach, CA 90802

