MUSEUM OF LATIN AMERICAN ART TO HOST A SPECIAL DAY-LONG CELEBRATION AND FUN-FILLED EVENT CENTERED AROUND ITS CURRENT EXHIBITS

December 9, 2022
WHO: The Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) will be hosting a special day-long of celebration and fun centered around its current exhibits on Sunday, December 11, 2022.
WHAT: MOLAA will be providing art workshops for children and adults, guided tours, and a pop-up shop with a Guadalupe theme in celebration of its current exhibit,Guadalupe – Queen of the Water, Mother of the Land of the Dead (Chapter # 1)
9 AM – 11 AM: Corner Garden Workshop: https://molaa.org/events/2022/12/11-workshop-corner-garden
12:00 Noon – 4:00 PM: Pop-Up Shop Guadalupe theme: Straw Factory
1:00 PM – 2:00 PM: MOLAA Chief Curator tour of Guadalupe
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM: Colorful hand arts workshop: https://molaa.org/events/2022/12/11/childrens-workshop
2:00 PM – 3:00 PM: Docent-led tour of the exhibitions
5:00 PM: End of Day at MOLAA
Entrance is free to the public for this event.
WHEN: Sunday, December 11, 2022
9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
WHERE: Museum of Latin American Art
628 Alamitos Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90802