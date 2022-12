COVID surge continues in LA County as indoor mask mandate looms

This publisher would like to thank al you anti-max, anti tax people for causing yet another surge because of your selfishness.

Nearly three years after COVID was first detected in humans, the virus that ravaged the planet is surging in the Southland once again. Tens of thousands are testing positive, and SoCal hospital beds are starting to fill up with COVID-positive patients.

