Cerritos Resident First African-American Woman to Manage LA County Assessor East District Operations

December 7, 2022

Cerritos resident Terri Erskin.

LOS ANGELES, CA – Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang has promoted longtime Cerritos resident, Terri Erskin, to the executive position of Chief Appraiser at the East District Office where she becomes the first African-American woman to manage operations at the East Office.

“Terri is one of the most innovative and creative thinkers at understanding the need to update the way our office communicates with the public as well as our employees,” said Assessor Prang. “Terri understands that quality public service is a necessity while providing fair and timely assessments.”

Ms. Erskin began her career with the Assessor’s Office in 2000 as an Appraiser Trainee after working in the private sector. Over the years, Terri has had a diverse number of assignments, working in areas as diverse as serving as an Assessor’s Representative at the Assessment Appeals Board as well as being an integral part of the team that has moved technology forward with the Assessor Modernization Project, AMP while helping small businesses save on their taxes.

Not only does Ms. Erskin have the historic distinction of being the first African-American woman to manage operations at the East District Office, she is also an alumni of George Washington Preparatory High School in South Los Angeles.

“I am honored to be a member of the executive team of Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang,” Chief Appraiser Erskin said. “I look forward to helping the Office get through the many current and future challenges. I’m excited to be a part of the management team that will help lead our Office with advancements in valuations and technology.”

The East District Office, which includes areas as diverse as Highland Park, San Marino, Pasadena and Alhambra, is responsible for Real and Personal Property valuations, appeals and audits. The Office deals with a large volume of commercial and residential properties.

