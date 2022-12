ABCUSD Crossing Guard in Stable Condition After Being Struck by Car

December 6, 2022

Staff Report

An ABCUSD crossing guard, who reportedly saved a school child from being hit, was herself hit by a car yesterday in Hawaiian Gardens.

Lety Pantoja, a Hawaiian Gardens resident, is said to be in stable condition at Long Beach Memorial with broken ribs and lacerations to the head.

Witness accounts say that she pushed a child out of the way of the car before she was hit.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

