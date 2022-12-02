Artesia’s Project Joy Lends a Helping Hand

December 2, 2022

The City of Artesia annually hosts Project Joy to assist Artesia residents most in need during the holiday season. Through this program, qualified families receive a food basket to help them make a whole holiday dinner at home and toys for the children.

Project Joy food baskets will be distributed on Friday, December 16 at Artesia Park and A.J. Padelford Park. The distribution to qualified Artesia residents, will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. To be eligible, residents must register online at http://www.tinyurl.com/COAParks by noon on Tuesday, December 13. All registrants must provide proof of Artesia residency in the form of an ID with a valid address and a CARE, FERA, or LIRA qualified utility bill. A copy of an EBT or Medicaid card can also be provided.

Thanks to the support of community sponsors, who partner with the City to make this program possible, over 100 toys were distributed to children through this program last year! Help the City of Artesia bring a little joy to anyone who may need a helping hand this year, by referring them to

562-860-3361 or [email protected] for more information.

