Biden Economy: GDP up 2.9%, Gas Down $1.53 From Last Year

November 30, 2021

Even though the Fed is putting the brakes on the economy, GDP grew 2.9% July-September; gas is down $1.53 to $3.49, in some spots $2.99; and inflation is trending downward (all EU economies have larger inflation than the US) the media will still say Biden is doing a bad job.

Give the criticism up, this is the greatest growth in history and Biden has been in charge.

Any questions you MAGA POSs?

ge.

Like this: Like Loading...