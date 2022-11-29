Expect a Cold Storm by Week’s End

A cool air mass moving through the Southland this week is expected to deliver gusty winds, subfreezing temperatures and a potentially significant storm system by week’s end, the National Weather Service said.

Wednesday morning is expected to be the coldest point of the week, when the L.A. metro area is slated to see low temperatures in the 40s.

That forecast prompted the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to issue a cold weather alert , warning of wind chill temperatures below 32 degrees in several areas.

Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather, extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside.

Wind advisories are also in effect across the region through Tuesday, including portions of the Antelope Valley and the mountain areas of Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside and San Diego counties, where gusts of up to 55 mph are possible, according to the weather service. Some areas may see scattered rain and snow.

Kittell said a “significant storm system” is expected to arrive on the heels of the cold air mass by week’s end, likely moving in late Thursday and into Friday.

“We’re looking at pretty widespread rain — 1 to 2 inches — and then up in the mountains closer to 4 inches,” he said.

The forecast may change in the coming days, he said, “but it does look like a pretty potent storm.”

