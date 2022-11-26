Trump’s Entertains Holocaust Denier and Supremacist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Loco

November 26, 2022

“There are good people on both sides.” Trump on Charlottesville event where white supremacists were yelling “Jews will not replace us.”

• In recent years, Fuentes, 24, has developed a high profile on the far right and forged ties with such Republican lawmakers as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, largely through his leadership of an annual white supremacist event called the America First Political Action Conference.

• A Holocaust denier and unabashed racist, Fuentes openly uses hateful language on his podcast, in recent weeks calling for the military to be sent into Black neighborhoods and demanding that Jews leave the country.

______

(NYT) Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday night had dinner with Nick Fuentes, an outspoken antisemite and racist who is one of the country’s most prominent young white supremacists, at Trump’s private club in Florida, advisers to Trump conceded Friday.

Also at the dinner was performer Ye, who has changed his name from Kanye West and has also beencondemned for making antisemitic statements. Ye traveled to meet with Trump at the club, Mar-a-Lago, and brought Fuentes along, the advisers said.

The fourth attendee at the four-person dinner, Karen Giorno — a veteran political operative who worked onTrump’s 2016 campaign as his state director in Florida — also confirmed that Fuentes was there. Attempts to reach Fuentes through an intermediary Friday were unsuccessful.

Far right presence

In recent years, Fuentes, 24, has developed a high profile on the far right and forged ties with such Republican lawmakers as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona,largely through his leadership of an annual white supremacist event called the America First Political Action Conference.

A Holocaust denier and unabashed racist, Fuentes openly uses hateful language on his podcast, in recent weeks calling for the military to be sent into Black neighborhoods and demanding that Jews leave the country.

It is unclear how much Trump knew of Fuentes’ well-documented bigotry and extremism before their dinner. In a statement, Trump said: “Kanye West very much wanted to visit Mar-a-Lago. Our dinner meeting was intended to be Kanye and me only, but he arrived with a guest whom I had never met and knew nothing about.”

The statement said nothing about Fuentes’ views. In a post later Friday on his social media website, TruthSocial, Trump said that Ye “unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothingabout.” He said the dinner took place “with many members present on the back patio. The dinner was quick and uneventful. Then they left for the airport.”

Even taking at face value Trump’s protestation that he knew nothing of Fuentes, the apparent ease with which Fuentes arrived at the home of a former president who is under multiple investigations — including one related to keeping classified documents at Mar-a- Lago long after he left office — underscores the undisciplined, uncontrolled nature of Trump’s post-presidency as he embarks on a third campaign for theWhite House.

‘Lack of judgment’-Lack of use of the right word Chris Christie

“This is just another example of an awful (how about effing racist) lack of judgment from Donald Trump, which, combined with his past poor judgments, make him an untenable general election candidate for the Republican Party in 2024,” said Chris Christie, a former governor of New Jersey and onetime close ally of Trump’s who is considering a candidacy of his own.

In a statement that did not name Trump (WHY NOT?) but was issued in response to the Fuentes dinner, Matt Brooks, CEO of the Republican Jewish Coalition, said, “We strongly condemn the virulent antisemitism of Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, and call on all political leaders to reject their messages of hate and refuse to meet with them.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, condemned Trump’s meeting with Fuentes.

“Nick Fuentes is among the most prominent and unapologetic antisemites in the country,” Greenblatt said in a brief interview. “He’s a vicious bigot and known Holocaust denier who has been condemned byleading figures from both political parties here, including the RJC.”

Greenblatt added that the idea that Trump “or any serious contender for higher office would meet with him and validate him by sharing a meal and spending time is appalling. And really, you can’t say that you oppose hate and break bread with haters. It’s that simple.”

Fuentes, who attended the bloody far-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, is best known for running a white nationalist youth organization known as America First, whose adherents call themselves groypers or the Groyper Army.

In the wake of Trump’s defeat in 2020, Fuentes and the groypers were involved in a series of public events supporting the former president.

At a so-called Stop the Steal rally in Washington in November 2020, Fuentes urged his followers to “stormevery state capitol until Jan. 20, 2021, until President Trump is inaugurated for four more years.” Thefollowing month, at a similar event, Fuentes led a crowd in chanting “Destroy the GOP,” and urged peoplenot to vote in the January 2021 Georgia Senate runoff elections.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Fuentes led a large group of groypers to the Capitol, where they rallied outside in support of Trump. The next day, Fuentes wrote on Twitter that the assault on the Capitol was “awesome and I’m not going to pretend it wasn’t.”

Like this: Like Loading...