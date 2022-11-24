Nov. 14-20, 2022 La Mirada Crime Summary
Notable Arrests
• Four suspects were arrested throughout La Mirada for various warrants and narcotics violations.
• One suspect was arrested for grant theft auto.
• One suspect was arrested for felony weapon charges.
• One suspect was arrested for shoplifting.
• One suspect was arrested for robbery.
Aggravated Assault
• An assault was reported on the 15200 block of Rosecrans Ave. The incident is still currently under investigation.
Residential Burglary
• A burglary was reported on the 14800 block of Ragan Dr. A firearm was stolen during the incident.
Other Structure Burglary
• A burglary was reported on the 15000 block of Rosecrans Ave. The exact loss is yet to be determined.
Grand Theft
• A morning theft of tools was reported on the 14300 block of Firestone Blvd.
• A catalytic converter theft occurred on the 12700 block of Santa Gertrudes Ave.
• A theft of a catalytic converter was reported on the 14900 block of Adelfa Dr.
• A catalytic converter was stolen on the 13300 block of Biola Ave.
• A plumbing device was stolen from the area of Bora Dr and Valley View Ave.
Vehicle Burglary
• A vehicle burglary was reported on the 11900 block of La Mirada Bl.
• A window-smash vehicle burglary was reported on the 11800 block of La Mirada Bl.
• A morning vehicle burglary was reported on the 13900 block of Valley View Ave.
• An early morning vehicle burglary was reported on the 16200 block of Phoebe Ave.
• A computer was stolen during a vehicle burglary on the 15000 block of Northam St.
Grand Theft Auto
• A truck was stolen on the 15800 block of Imperial Hwy.
• A SUV was reported stolen on the 14700 block of San Ardo Dr.
• A SUV was stolen on the 12300 block of La Mirada Blvd.
• Two trucks were reported stolen on the 14700 block of Industry Cir.
