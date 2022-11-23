Artesia Library Book Sale Dec. 3

The Friends of the Artesia Library will be having a book sale on Saturday, December 3rd, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The sale will be at the library at 18801 Elaine Avenue. Come by and check out our selection of novels, children’s books, non-fiction, DVDs, and cookbooks. We currently have quite a few children’s books and DVDs and we have a selection of collectors’ books that have been donated to the Friends. Paperbacks are $.50, hardbacks are $1.00, and DVDs are $1 a disc or buy a bag for $10 and fill it up with books!

