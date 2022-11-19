West Texas Crude at $80 per Barrel, Why is Calif. Pay $5 per gallon, $3.71 For Rest of Nation?

November 19, 2022

BRING ON THE WINDFALL TAX!

Despite recently declining from summer highs, gas prices this Thanksgiving will be the highest they’ve ever been for the holiday, and nearly 30 cents per gallon higher than last year. However, more Americans plan to hit the road next week than during Thanksgiving last year, according to a recent GasBuddy study.

Everything Thanksgiving drivers need to know, including fuel price forecasts and travel trends in the full release, attached, or available here: https://www.gasbuddy.com/newsroom/pressrelease/2022/11/15/1123

