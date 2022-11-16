LA County Sheriff’s Department Recruits Injured in Whittier Crash

(NCB4LA)~Several Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits were injured Wednesday morning when they were struck by a driver in Whittier.

Firefighters identified the victims as Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits, possibly on a training exercise.

The crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m. in the 10600 block of Mills Avenue. Video showed a heavily damaged SUV on a nearby sidewalk near a downed light pole.

Details about what led to the crash and the condition of the driver were not immediately available.

