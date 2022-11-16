Are MAGA Republicans Going to Blame Biden for UK Inflation Growth?

      ____________________________ RATES       _______________________________ RATES ________________________

November 16, 2022

LONDON — U.K. inflation jumped to a 41-year high of 11.1% in October, exceeding expectations as food, transport and energy prices continued to squeeze households and businesses.

Meanwhile inflation in the US is US Inflation Rate is at 7.75%, compared to 8.20% last month.

MAGA Morons, what will you attack Biden for now?

Not for gas prices.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Southern California has dropped nearly 70 cents from a month ago, and holiday travelers can thank a volatile global oil market and seasonal shifts in production costs for lower prices heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.

Not for job growth.

  • Nonfarm payrolls increase 263,000 in September
  • Unemployment rate falls to 3.5% from 3.7%
  • Average hourly earning rise 0.3%; up 5.0% year-on-year
  • Average workweek unchanged at 34.5 hours

(Reuters) – U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in September, while the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%, pointing to a tight labor market which keeps the Federal Reserve on its aggressive monetary policy tightening campaign for a while.

Not for groceries.

The annual core inflation rate is 6.3% for the 12 months ended October 2022, the U.S. Labor Department reported Nov. 10, 2022. The core rate marks a slowing from the previous 6.6% level.

 

 

