Are MAGA Republicans Going to Blame Biden for UK Inflation Growth?

November 16, 2022

LONDON — U.K. inflation jumped to a 41-year high of 11.1% in October, exceeding expectations as food, transport and energy prices continued to squeeze households and businesses.

Meanwhile inflation in the US is US Inflation Rate is at 7.75%, compared to 8.20% last month.

MAGA Morons, what will you attack Biden for now?

Not for gas prices.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Southern California has dropped nearly 70 cents from a month ago, and holiday travelers can thank a volatile global oil market and seasonal shifts in production costs for lower prices heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.

Not for job growth.

Nonfarm payrolls increase 263,000 in September

Unemployment rate falls to 3.5% from 3.7%

Average hourly earning rise 0.3%; up 5.0% year-on-year

Average workweek unchanged at 34.5 hours

(Reuters) – U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in September, while the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%, pointing to a tight labor market which keeps the Federal Reserve on its aggressive monetary policy tightening campaign for a while.

Not for groceries.

The annual core inflation rate is 6.3% for the 12 months ended October 2022, the U.S. Labor Department reported Nov. 10, 2022. The core rate marks a slowing from the previous 6.6% level.

Like this: Like Loading...