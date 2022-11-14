JAY LENO SERIOUSLY BURNED IN CAR FIRE

Jay Leno is in a burn center after suffering a serious injury to his face.

Jay was in the L.A. garage where he stores his cars on Sunday when one of the cars erupted into flames without warning. Sources with direct knowledge the flames burned the left side of Jay’s face, but thankfully did not penetrate his eye or his ear.Leno is in stable condition following a gasoline fire, Leno said in a statement: “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

News of Leno’s health was first reported by People magazine. The comedian was scheduled to take part in a Las Vegas financial conference on Sunday but had to cancel his appearance due to a “serious medical emergency.” Leno’s facial burns were not disclosed at the time.