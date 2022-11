Bass Extends Her Lead Over ‘Rick $100 Million Caruso’

November 13, 2022 7:05 am

U.S. Rep. Karen Bass has slightly extended her lead over developer Rick Caruso in the contest to become the next mayor of Los Angeles.

Just 9,463 votes separate the two, with hundreds of thousands of votes left to count. Bass had received 306,990 (50.78%) of the votes while Caruso had 297,527 (49.22%) of the votes tabulated so far.

The registrar’s office is expected to provide its next update on Monday.

