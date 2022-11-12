Luna Grows Lead Over Villanueva

November 12, 2022 6:11 pm

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna widened his lead over Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva for a margin of nearly 260,000 votes.

Updated totals from the Tuesday election released Saturday by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office showed Luna about 59% of the vote and Villanueva with around 41%. The updated count released Saturday had Luna with 867,704 votes to Villanueva’s 608,520.

The next update will be provided Monday between 4 and 5 p.m., according to election officials. Further updates will be announced every Tuesday and Friday until all ballots are tallied.

“So far, the returns look good, and our campaign has a significant lead,” Luna said in a statement Wednesday. “And I believe that as more votes are counted in the days ahead, I’ll continue to maintain a lead in this race. L.A. County voted for change, and if I’m elected sheriff, I’ll bring new leadership, accountability and effective strategies to reduce crime.”

Luna is looking to pull off a rare feat by unseating a sitting sheriff.

