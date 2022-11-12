Cerritos and La Mirada Crime Summaries

Crime Summaries

Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022

Cerritos

Robbery

•12700 blk. Towne Center Dr, suspect entered store, forcibly removed items and exited w/out paying. suspect fled on foot.

•11300 blk. South St., suspect entered location and exited w/out paying for item. Employee confronted suspect. suspect forcibly grabbed employee and threw on the ground, suspect was arrested.

Aggravated Assault

•17200 blk. Moonglow Cir., victim and suspect are married, suspect hit victim during an argument. suspect fled in vehicle.

•16700 blk. Greenbrook Cir., victim and suspect are in a dating relationship, suspect strangled victim during an argument. suspect was arrested.

Residential Burglary

•17800 blk. De Oro Cir., rear sliding glass door smashed clothing, jewelry.

•13000 blk. Essex Ln. sliding glass door shattered safe, jewelry.

•11100 blk. Jerry Pl. rear sliding glass door smashed.

Burglary Other

•11400 blk. South St., front shattered cash drawer.

Grand Theft

•20000 blk. Bloomfield Ave., catalytic converter (2010 ford escape).

•13400 blk. Palm Pl. catalytic converter (2014 toyota prius).

Vehicle Burglary

•11300 blk. Yearling St. Jaguar, smashed window, cash stolen.

•12800 blk. Towne Center Dr., Ford ranger driver side window shattered.

•11100 blk. 183rd St., business, Range Rover rear passenger side window/shattered purse, jewelry.

•11100 blk. 183rd St., Mercedes front passenger side window smashed backpack, firearm.

•239 Los Cerritos Ctr. Infiniti rear passenger side window shattered.

•16900 blk. Sierra Vista Way, Ford e350, rear cargo doors lock punched, tools stolen.

La Mirada

Notable Arrests

• Eleven suspects were arrested throughout La Mirada for various warrants and narcotics violations.

• Three suspects were arrested for theft.

• One suspect was arrested for vandalism.

• One suspect was arrested for felony weapon charges.

Robbery

• A robbery was reported on the 14400 block of Elmbrook Dr. This incident is still under investigation.

• A robbery occurred on the 13900 block of Ramhurst Dr. This incident is still under investigation.

Aggravated Assault

• An assault was reported on the 14300 block of San Cristobal Dr. No serious injuries were sustained during this incident.

Residential Burglary

• An early morning residential burglary through a shattered window was reported on the 16000 block of Formby Dr.

Other Structure Burglary

• Copper wire was stolen during a daytime burglary on the 15700 block of Imperial Hwy. One suspect was arrested for the theft.

• A window smash burglary was reported on the 15500 block of La Mirada Blvd. The exact loss is yet to be determined.

Grand Theft

• Two grand thefts were reported on the 12300 block of La Mirada Blvd. One suspect was arrested in connection to one of the two thefts.

• Two daytime catalytic converter thefts were reported on the 13500 block of Adelfa Dr.

• A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 14300 block of Macaw St.

• A daytime theft of a catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 14400 block of La Pluma Dr.

• A bicycle was stolen on the 13800 block of Biola Ave.

• Two overnight thefts were reported on the 17100 block of Valley View Ave.

• A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 13200 block of Royalcrest Ct.

• A theft of a catalytic converter was reported on the 14500 block of Figueras Rd.

• Propane tanks were stolen on the 14800 block of Telegraph Rd.

Vehicle Burglary

• A window smash vehicle burglary was reported on the 13800 block of Biola Ave.

• A vehicle burglary was reported on the 15000 block of Barnwall St. • A smash and grab vehicle burglary occurred in the area of Biola Ave and Roma Dr.

• A vehicle burglary occurred on the 14300 block of Macaw St.

• An overnight vehicle burglary was reported on the 16100 block of Rosecrans Ave.

• A vehicle burglary was reported on the 14800 block of Faceta Dr.

Grand Theft Auto

• A sedan was reported stolen on the 15900 block of Lorca Rd.

• A theft of a sedan was reported on the 12800 block of Lake Forest Way.

• An attempted vehicle theft was reported on the 11800 block of Holston Ave.

• An attempt to steal a truck was reported on the 15200 block of Rosecrans Ave.

