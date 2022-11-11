Luna Up By 16 Percentage Points Over Villanueva

In the race for Los Angeles County Sheriff, retired Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna broadened his lead over Sheriff Alex Villanueva, according to additional vote tallies conducted late Thursday.

Luna has about 58% compared to Villanueva’s 42%, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s Office.

The race to elect the next sheriff started in the June primary, when Villanueva got about one-third of the votes but failed to win more than 50%, sending it into a two-person race against Luna, the second-place finisher, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.

