Project Joy in Artesia providing meal baskets to needy families for the holiday

With Thanksgiving readily upon us, the City of Artesia is literally bringing “joy” to families most in need.

Through Project Joy, holiday meal baskets are being provided to income-qualified families who reside in the city on a first come, first served basis. The deadline for registration is Friday, Nov. 11 at 5 p.m.

Pre-registration must include proof of income qualification and proof of residency (a copy of an I.D. with an Artesia address), and CARE, FERA, or LIRA qualified utility bill (a copy of an EBT or MediCal Card is acceptable in lieu of a utility bill).

Pre-registrations will be taken online at www.tinyurl.com/COAParks, and can also be submitted to [email protected].

Please note the pickup location at either Artesia Park or A.J. Padelford Park. Meal distributions are on Nov. 18 from noon to 5 p.m. at either Artesia Park located at 18750 Clarksdale Avenue or A.J. Padelford Park located at 11870 169th Street. Please note the desired pickup location on your registration forms.

For more information, please call 562-860-3361.

