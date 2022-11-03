RESET YOUR CLOCKS ON NOVEMBER 6

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, November 6, when clocks should be set back one hour.

Also check batteries in smoke alarms and make sure the devices are working properly. Smoke alarms typically have a lifespan of approximately 10 years. A properly functioning smoke alarm can greatly reduce the risk of being injured or killed in a fire.

Also do: Check your carbon monoxide detector; clean your dryer vent; rotate your mattress; reverse your ceiling fans; drain your water heater; change your hvac filters; change water pitcher, fridge and icemaker filters vacuum cleaner filter air purifier filters range hood filter bathroom exhaust fan filter.

