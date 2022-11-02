Senator Archuleta Delivers $8.5 Million for Pico Rivera Projects, $55 Million for His District

November 2, 2022~Senator Bob Archuleta continues to bring resources needed to area cities. Archuleta was joined by Pico Rivera Mayor Monica Sanchez, Councilmembers Gustavo Camacho and Andrew Lara along with Pico Rivera staff to celebrate the receipt of $8.5 million that will remodel Rio Hondo Park with new soccer fields, a baseball field and a children’s play area. Archuleta also secured $8.5 million for the Pico Rivera Aquatics Center for a full remodel. Another $2.1 million went to Montebello for the downtown sewer improvement project; $2.1 million to the city of Bellflower for their Youth and Senior Center; $500,000 to Whittier for lighting installation at Murphy Ranch little league; $2.9 million to Lakewood for their Equestrian Center improvements; $3 million to Downey for the new Family YMCA and over $55 million for other projects throughout the district.

