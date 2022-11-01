Bellflower Kiwanis Awards $10,000 Scholarship to Local Student

By Brian Hews

November 1, 2022~The Bellflower Kiwanis awarded a $10,000 scholarship to Howard University student Naheim Banks of Bellflower.

Founded in 1867, Howard University is a private research university in Washington, D.C. comprised of 14 schools and colleges.

Banks boasts many accomplishments, including Legislative Intern stints with U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and former U.S. Senator and current Vice-President of the United States Kamala Harris. He was also elected as an Assembly Delegate for the California Democratic State Central Committee.

Banks is also very active at his school as Director of Communications for College Democrats while working inside the School of Communications and Advising Office.

The Howard University School of Law has served as an advocate for social justice and architect of social change. It has produced more than 4,000 social engineers, including the first African-American Supreme Court Justice, noted legislators, civil rights attorneys, mayors and public officials across the United States. It is the No. 1 law school for African Americans ranked by preLaw magazine.

“Naheim is clearly tomorrow’s leader leading today, we are proud that we can support his career path,” said Bellflower Kiwanis President Mike Simpfenderfer.

