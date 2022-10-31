Crash on 91 Freeway in Bellflower Kills One and Leaves Two Others Injured

October 31, 2022

One person died and two other people were injured in a car accident on 91 Freeway in Bellflower early Saturday morning on October 29.

The accident happened around 3:17 a.m. along the eastbound freeway at the Bellflower Boulevard off-ramp. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash involved a black sedan that was stalled in the middle lane.

When officers arrived, they found one person dead at the scene. The identity of the victim was not immediately available.

Paramedics rushed at least two other people to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

At this time, the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol was a factor.

