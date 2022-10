Trunk or Treat at Cerritos’ Nixon Academy

Cerritos Councilman Frank Yokoyama enjoys the good times at Nixon Academy Trunk or Treat with Principal Dr. Tom Tracy. 1,700 students and family members enjoyed the festivities and treats as well as the delicious food served by Wholly Smokes BBQ. Dr. Tracy. Councilman Yokoyama wanted to give a shout out to the Cerritos High School Key Club for volunteering and helping at the Trunk or Treat.

