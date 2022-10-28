Speaker Pelosi’s Husband Assaulted at Home

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was “violently assaulted” by an assailant who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday, and he is now in the hospital and expected to make a full recovery, said her spokesman, Drew Hammill.

The suspect is in custody, her spokesperson, Drew Hammill, said in a statement.

Paul Pelosi is in the hospital and “is expected to make a full recovery,” Hammill said.

Nancy Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time, Hammill said.

The motive is under investigation, he said.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” Hammill added.

Like this: Like Loading...