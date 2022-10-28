Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Assoc. Accepting Applications for 2023 Grants/Donations From Non-Profit Organizations Serving Garden Grove

GARDEN GROVE STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL ASSOCIATION IS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2023 GRANTS/DONATIONS FROM NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS SERVING GARDEN GROVE

Proceeds of More Than $100,000 To Be Donated To Nonprofits for Improvements, Equipment, Repairs or Maintenance of Capital Assets

Garden Grove, CA (October 28, 2022) – Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association (GGSFA), producers of the venerable FREE Garden Grove Strawberry Festival held annually every Memorial Day Weekend, are accepting applications for 2023 grants/donations from non-profit organizations, which serve the citizens of Garden Grove, CA. Requests must be received no later than Saturday, December 31, 2022 to be considered.

“Each year it is our goal to give back to the community by donating to non-profit organizations which provide services for children, seniors, youth, community and the arts,” says Patrick Catlin, Donations Chair and Immediate Past President of GGSFA. “We strive to do so in a fair and equitable manner to all eligible organizations. Priority is typically given to Garden Grove-based organizations, however, consideration will be given to eligible organizations which serve residents of Garden Grove.”

Coming off of a record year, the Association will donate $200,000 raised from this years 2022 Festival to non-profit organizations which serve Garden Grove citizens who apply for 2023 grants/donations, as opposed to $100,000 in years prior. This amount is in addition to the work they do regarding:

– Scholarships to local school students

– Treating over 2,000 special needs kids to a day of free rides and food

– Subsidizing local school bands to help them participate in the Saturday parade

– Raising more than $7 million for local charities since its inception in 1958

Application Letters must be submitted on the non-profit organizations letterhead and include the non-profit identification number, amount of the request and the purpose for funding. Requests may be emailed to [email protected], or mailed to: Garden Grove Strawberry Festival, Attention: Donations Committee, P.O. Box 2287, Garden Grove, CA 92842.

GGSFA Donations are limited to improvements, new equipment, repairs or maintenance of existing capital assets. Funds are not given to organizations which award charitable cash grants. Donations to approved organizations will be reimbursed the amount rewarded when paid invoices are submitted after completion of purchases or capital improvements.

Other selection criteria considered include organizations which:

– Use the majority of their time and finances for the betterment of the community.

– Have a sound track record of fiscal responsibility, or for new groups, which plan to achieve financial soundness.

– Demonstrate stability and consistency in attaining goals and fulfilling a purpose.

– Demonstrate a specific need.

– Provide services regardless of race, creed, gender or age.

Save the dates for the 63rd Annual Garden Grove Strawberry Festival, to be held Friday through Monday, May 26 – 29, 2023 on the Village Green, located at Euclid Street and Main Street in Garden Grove, CA.

To learn more about the Garden Grove Strawberry Festival, please visit https://strawberryfestival.org/

Continue the conversation with us on

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StrawberryFestivalGardenGrove @StrawberryFestivalGardenGrove

Twitter: @GGStrawberryFst

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/strawberry_festival

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/ggstrawberry/

About The Garden Grove Strawberry Festival:

Garden Grove Strawberry Festival is an annual 501(c)(3) non-profit FREE event produced by the Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association, a dedicated volunteer group, which has raised more than $7 million for various charities since its inception in 1958. Now, 64 years later, the annual Strawberry Festival, held on the Village Green at Euclid Street and Main Street in Garden Grove, CA on Memorial Day Weekend, features a free Strawberry Shortcake Grand Opening Ceremony, Free Music and Shows in the Garden Amp Amphitheater and on the Showmobile, a Free Parade filled with Celebrities, Civic Leaders, Miss Garden Grove and Her Court, and Garden Grove Organizations, a VIP Pancake Breakfast, Meet and Greet Celebrity Autograph Signings, Food Vendors, Carnival Rides and Games, and Fun Contests with Prizes, including Berry, Berry Beautiful Baby Contest, Tiny Tots King and Queen Contest, the Redhead Roundup Contest and more. The Festivals mission and goal is to give back to the community serving Garden Grove citizens by donating to nonprofit organizations which provide services for children, seniors, youth, the community, and which support the arts. To learn more, please visit, www.strawberryfestival.org

Like this: Like Loading...