67th Assembly Candidate Soo Yoo’s Racist, Homophobic Rants on Social Media

By Brian Hews

October 27, 2022~In a series of Facebook posts and videos, ABC Unified School District President of the Board and 67th Assembly candidate Soo Yoo unleashed a torrent of racist, transphobic, bigoted, xenophobic rants that could get the Cerritos resident censured by the ABCUSD Board; others might call for her resignation.

Note: screenshots of Yoo’s posts are below.

In one post, Ms. Yoo went so far as to accuse California of allowing women to have abortions at forty weeks.

“If our taxes pay for [sic] out of state abortions, if babies can be murdered up to 40 weeks after conception, you and I are responsible. Please stand with me in this war against humanity.”

In the same post, she clearly demonstrated her transphobic views, “You are responsible for sinking California, I know that this may be hard to hear but it is the truth. If our community starts to [sic] pouring out transgenders….”

In another post, Yoo advocated for book banning, “In the name of equity and diversity, our children are being exposed to promiscuous curriculum brought on by the [sic] eftist agenda. We need to reform California and make it great once again.”

Yoo even posted about Arizona’s several-times debunked claim that the 2020 election was stolen, “Stand with me on protecting the innocence of our children by voting!!! In Arizona, they proved that if everyone votes they can’t win even if they cheat. What we need to do is flood the polls with our votes.”

And in another rant, Yoo alleged California is teaching sex education to young kids, “Protecting our children should never be controversial. This isn’t about politics, it’s about protecting our children. Our children are being brainwashed with promiscuous, inappropriate and gender confusion sexual education.”

This is not the first time Ms. Yoo has expressed her racist views, months ago she attended a meeting in Cerritos, promoted by the Cerritos Republican Club, that boasted Proud Boy supporting racist, transphobic Gracey Van Der Mark.

Click on images to view larger document.

