Law Enforcement Searching for Suspect in Santiago Park in Orange

10:20 a.m.

A Sheriff’s copter copter is currently circling parts of Santiago Park apparently looking for a suspect, From the loudspeaker could be heard “we have our canine dog looking for you this is your last chance if you don’t come out the dog will bite.”

Orange police said there was some kind of incident at the park and they’re looking for the suspect, and if anybody sees somebody suspicious or somebody they haven’t seen before to call the police.

