Fifty Area CEO’s Call on Cedillo and De Leon to Resign

Over fifty CEOs, representing a broad spectrum of business and community organizations have signed onto a letter calling for the resignation of Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León because racism has no place in the workplace or in the halls of political power

LOS ANGELES, CA – October 25, 2022 – The CEO Council of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce has released a statement today calling for the resignation of Councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo in a letter to members of the Los Angeles City Council.

Over fifty CEOs, representing a broad spectrum of business and community organizations in the Los Angeles area have signed onto a letter calling for the resignation of Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon. These distinguished leaders signed on to the letter because all agreed that racism has no place in the workplace or in the halls of political power. The business community is united in demanding better for Los Angeles.

“We must hold our elected leaders accountable for their actions and words if we hope to rebuild the public’s trust in our local government, said Maria S. Salinas, CEO & President, Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce. “Racist, anti-Black, anti-LGBTQ, antisemitic, and anti-indigenous views have no place in our politics and must be rejected.”

The CEOs joined the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce and numerous organizations and civic leaders in calling for the immediate resignations of Councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo. The CEOs felt the councilmembers’ statements and failure to intervene or object during the meeting contributed to the continued proliferation of racism and betray the public trust and they lost their credibility and undermined their legitimacy to govern.

“It is also clear to each one of us who are committed to an inclusive future for all, that this recent incident has undermined the trust in government and its leadership,” said Mark Louchheim, Chairman & CEO, Bobrick Washroom Equipment. “Given all the challenges facing Los Angeles, it is only through the resignations of Councilmembers de León and Cedillo that we will be able to move forward and start to heal a divided community.”

