Top Online Games to Play With Friends

Whether you live a couple of blocks from your friends or on the other side of the world, social gaming allows you to connect with them wherever you both happen to be. Online gaming can help you bond with friends and provides some healthy competition to keep you entertained during your free time. Whether you enjoy card or action games, there’s something for just about everyone. Read on to learn about some of the best games you can play online with friends.

Card Games

From traditional card games like poker and blackjack to collectible card games (CCG) like Pokémon and Hearthstone, there are plenty which you and your friends can play together online. As one of the most popular card games in the world, there’s no shortage of people following the latest poker news to keep up with the most recent happenings in the world of poker. While there are many card games to choose from online, poker is among the most popular and has become a mainstay at online casinos as well as an easy way for friends to come together for a good time.

Beyond poker, blackjack, competitive solitaire, and rummy are among the most popular card games to play with friends online. Additionally, in recent years, CCGs have become the go-to card games for friends to play online together, with KeyForge, Legend of the Five Rings: The Card Game, and Magic: The Gathering offering lots of fun and excitement.

Fortnite

Fortnite has amassed such a large following that it has arguably become as much a part of popular culture as the Woodstock Rock Festival was in the 1960s. Millions of people play the battle royale game daily to see who will end up as the last person standing. The game is constantly evolving and has several challenges you and your friends can take on as a group, ensuring hours of fun and non-stop entertainment. You can play the game for free on mobile devices, computers, and gaming consoles.

NBA 2K20

If you and your friends are basketball fans, you’ll want to check out NBA 2K20. While new iterations of NBA 2K come out annually, NBA 2K20 is the go-to for the league’s most dedicated fans. You can take your team through regular season play all the way to the playoffs, and dozens of online matches are available. Once you and your friends have played through an entire season, you can start again. While most people play the game on a PC or gaming console, there’s also a version available for mobile devices.

Mario Kart Tour

There are few things more exciting than racing against your friends in Mario Kart. While most games in the Mario Kart series are only available on Nintendo gaming consoles, you can play Mario Kart Tour on your mobile device. You’ll race a variety of courses, including whilst underwater and hang gliding, as you compete against your friends to see who’s the best. As with all Mario Kart games, you can use everything from banana peels to mega mushrooms to defeat your opponents.

