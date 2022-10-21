Dawn Green Appointed to Cerritos College Board

October 21, 2022~The Cerritos College Board of Trustees voted on October 19 to appoint Dawn Green to fill a vacancy in Trustee Area 2 left by Trustee Carmen Avalos’ departure.

Five candidates were interviewed for the vacancy at the October 19 regular board meeting, resulting in the selection of Dawn Green to represent the constituents in Trustee Area 2. Green is a South Gate resident with more than 20 years of experience in education serving as an elementary school teacher, instructional improvement lead, assistant principal, and transformation specialist. She currently serves as a principal at Rosa Parks Elementary School in Lynwood.

Green holds a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies from San Diego State University, a master of education from California State University, Dominguez Hills, and is currently in the dissertation process for a doctoral degree in educational leadership at the University of Southern California.

Green is the first African American woman to serve on the Cerritos College Board of Trustees in the college’s 67-year history. She will be sworn in at the November 16 board meeting and will serve the remainder of Avalos’ term which ends in 2024.

During the October 19 Board meeting, the trustees expressed their appreciation toward each of the candidates who interviewed for the position. “Ms. Green combines the level of executive thinking and passion for education that we are seeking to join this board,” said James Cody Birkey, board president. “She demonstrates a clear understanding of and dedication to the population that our college serves.”

“I’m committed to serving through teaching and service to students and residents in the community,” said Green. “It is my goal to protect the best interest of the community and the District while enhancing the quality of education for students and cultivating lifelong learners.”

