Su Casa Hires Executive Director

Alberto Uribe

Su Casa – Ending Domestic Violence announced last week that Alberto Uribe will take leadership of the organization as its new executive director.

Mr Uribe has more than 30 years of experience at non-profit and government agencies, operating community service and workforce development programs serving youth and adults.

“I am honored to be joining Su Casa – Ending Domestic Violence,” stated Uribe. “The organization has a 40-year history of providing the highest quality programs and services to survivors of domestic violence. I am excited to lead our team of committed leaders, staff and board into our next chapter and build on the good work of those before me.”

“It is not lost on me that I will be starting my tenure with Su Casa during National Domestic Violence Month, a time where we put the spotlight on domestic violence. I am proud to add my voice to raise awareness and provide services to those who need us the most.”

A fluent communicator in English and Spanish, Alberto was raised in Laredo, Texas and he earned his B.A. and M.A in Political Science from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio. He has held executive level positions with major nonprofit organizations in Houston, Miami, Detroit and Los Angeles where he developed initiatives which include delivering services targeting the needs of low-income communities, veterans, youth, senior citizens and the unhoused.

More information about Su Casa is available at www.sucasadv.org

