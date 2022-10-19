Cerritos Girl’s Soccer Club Honored for Winning National Championship

THE CERRITOS UNITED BLUE GIRLS soccer team was honored by the Cerritos City Council for being named the 2022 Cal South National Cup Champions. The team, which competed in Boise, Idaho, was undefeated during group play and the elimination rounds. Led by head coach Santino Prado, the team consists of: Aaliyah Young, Alexis Santillan, Belinda De Anda, Brisa Mariscal, Camila Montes, Camila Perez, Citlaly Rivera, Emily Rodriguez, Gianna Friedman, Jessica Orozco, Katelyn Vargas, Kennedy Justin, Kyra Hamilton, Naomi Zamora, Samantha Aguila and Beth Soria.

Like this: Like Loading...