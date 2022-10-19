Carmageddon on the 91 Freeway This Weekend

Drivers are urged to avoid the 91 Freeway in Corona this weekend.

The Riverside County Transportation Commission is preparing to close every eastbound lane of the 91 all weekend.

As part of a continuing $12.6 million project, the eastbound 91, between Lincoln Ave. and Main St., will close from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24.

The westbound 91 will stay open, but the closure could cause delays on the route to the beach too.

“We strongly advise you to steer clear of the 91,” said the RCTC in a news briefing.

Also scheduled to close are Riverside County’s eastbound 91 Express Lanes and the eastbound 91 on-ramps at Serfas Club/Auto Center drives, Maple Street and Lincoln.

Backups on the eastbound 91 are expected to stretch as far west as the 241 toll road in Orange County, agency officials said.

Drivers who head east into Corona will have to exit at Lincoln Avenue, Hake said.

At that point, motorists will have two options. One will be to follow the recommended detour that involves turning around and traveling west on the 91, then north on the 71 to reach the 60 and get around the closure area, Hake said. The other option will be to navigate jammed Corona city streets to continue traveling east.

With neither option being attractive, the commission urges drivers not to head east into Corona and, instead, to take the 57 Freeway north to the 60.

Those drivers who do drive into Corona are urged to head north on the 71.

