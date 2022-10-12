Artesia City Council Appoints Aldo E. Schindler as New City Manager

October 12, 2022~The Artesia City Council is pleased to announce the appointment of Aldo E. Schindler as its new City Manager. The Council took action at its October 10 City Council meeting to approve a contract with Schindler, concluding the city’s ten-month search to fill the top administrative position in the organization.

Mr. Schindler comes from the City of Moreno Valley, where he held the position of Assistant City Manager, overseeing all facets of land development and their city utility. He brings over 28 years of experience in local government, which includes 13 years of executive management with project management experience in Economic Development, Planning, Housing, and Workforce Development. He has served communities in the local region throughout his career, including the cities of Long Beach, Whittier, and most recently the City of Downey, where he last served as Deputy City Manager.

“Aldo has a strong background in economic development that stood out among a strong field of candidates,” said Mayor Melissa Ramoso. “He is personable, very knowledgeable, and demonstrated he will put our city and employees first.”

Mike Egan, who has served as Artesia’s Interim City Manager since January, called it a great hire for the city. “Aldo is well known and well regarded in the Gateway Cities region. His strength in Community Development and knowledge of both local and regional issues are just what the city needs.”

As Artesia’s City Manager, Mr. Schindler will serve as the City’s Chief Executive Officer and will be responsible for directing the activities of city employees. He will also be responsible for the enforcement of all city codes, ordinances, and regulations, the conduct of all financial activities, and the efficient and economical performance of the city’s operations.

“I’m very excited to serve the community of Artesia, and lead staff in implementing the vision of the City Council,” said Schindler. “As a resident of the area, and frequent visitor to Artesia, I look forward to working with the city’s residents and businesses.”

Mr. Schindler is a Southern California native. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from San Diego State University, and holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration from California State University, Long Beach. He and his wife of 24 years have three children who have grown into successful young adults. He is also an avid mountain biker, and when not working, you will most likely find him on the local trails.

He will begin his position in Artesia on November 15.

