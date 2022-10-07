Shot from HMG-CN: Hey Congressman Ro Khanna….Shut up!

October 7, 2022~Since the Saudi’s inexplicable cut in oil production, Congressman Ro “Put me on CCN” Khanna has taken every opportunity to criticize the Biden administration for “not acting.”

Hey Ro check out your calendar it’s only been two days.

Instead of “criticizing” Biden why don’t you criticize all companies who have 9,000 drilling leases they’re not using. How about passing a windfall tax on those same oil companies? Pointing out that gas is at $80 a barrel yet gas per gallon at six dollars in California?

It is a certainty in the next few days the Biden administration will have a plan to ease the Saudi cut, in the mean time Khanna shut up.

