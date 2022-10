Pico Rivera City Council Candidate Forum This Sunday

The Villa Nova Mobile Home Park Club House located at 8509 Beverly Blvd, Pico Rivera and the Westland Estates Mobile Park homeowners are hosting a forum for Pico Rivera City Council candidates at 1:30 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 9.

Incumbents Gustavo Camacho and Raul Elias, and challengers Antonio Hernandez and John Garcia will be present to vie for two seats.

