LA County Assessor Hosts Second In-Person Homeowners’ Resource Fair

Scores of Residents Discover Property Tax Savings, ADUs, Prop. 19.

Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang is set to host only the second in-person Homeowners’ Resource Fair since the pandemic hit more than two years ago.

The fair is free and open to the public at the Hacienda Heights Community and Recreation Center on October 28. The Resource Fair is designed to connect homeowners with various topics, including how to build Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs – the small granny flats you find behind homes – how to save on your taxes, a comprehensive Proposition 19 review and what to do when a property owner dies, to name just a few of the topics.

“Since this is only the second Assessor in-person Homeowners’ Resource Fair over the last couple years because of the pandemic coupled with the first being so well-received, we are anticipating a good-sized crowd,” Assessor Prang said. “You might want to register ahead of time. This is a great opportunity for the public to discover the services available throughout the County.”

Details

October 28, 2022

9 am to 12 pm

Hacienda Heights Community & Rec. Center

1234 Valencia Ave, Hacienda Heights 91745

The first in-person Homeowners’ Resource Fair was in Huntington Park back in May attracting hundreds of people from the local community and throughout the County along with dozens of elected officials. It was a resounding success, the organizers said.

This Resource Fair also will feature representatives from the Office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis of the First District, which covers a large portion of the San Gabriel Valley.

The Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office is accepting registrations by going to https://assessor.lacounty.gov/news-information/events.

Elected officials will attend along with Assessor Jeff Prang as well as representatives from various other departments ready to assist the public on a myriad of issues. The event will broadcast live on the Assessor’s Facebook page.

