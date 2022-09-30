Latest Formula 1 News, What Can We Expect Next Week?

September 30, 2022

Formula 1 is the pinnacle of motorsport. The best drivers in the world compete in the best cars to see who is the best of the best. Every race is a spectacle, and every race is a battle. We can expect more of the same in the coming weeks. More drama, more action, and more excitement.

We can also expect some surprises, as there are always surprises in Formula 1. Many Formula racing fans want to know, “how much does an F1 car cost?” and “do you have to be rich to compete in F1?”

In this post, we’re going to discuss some latest events that are happening or going to happen in the next few weeks. We’ll try to cover top latest news relevant to Formula F1 and answer some of the most asked questions you may be interested in.

We’ll also reveal the best Netflix movie, based on the life of racing drivers. While we’ll talk about Netflix movies later in this guide, we’ll also discuss if there are any other Netflix options and Netflix alternative for watching movies.

So, if you are excited and passionate about Formula racing and want to know where to watch the F1 races, then stay tuned!

Latest Formula F1 News:

Nicholas Latifi will leave Williams at the end of the season:

The Canadian 27-year-old has raced with the team since the start of the 2020 season but has not been able to keep pace with teammates George Russell and Alex Albon. Latifi said, “We haven’t achieved the results we expected, but it’s still been a great experience.”

AlphaTauri has renewed Yuki Tsunoda’s contract for the 2023 season:

Yuki Tsunoda of Japan now has a one-year contract extension with AlphaTauri for Formula 1 in 2023, team owner Red Bull announced on Thursday. Tsunoda, who is 22, is in his second year competing at the Formula 1 level.

He was in 14th place in 2021 and finished 16th place in the current year’s standings. Tsunoda has yet to win a race or a pole at Formula 1 level.

Franz Tost, the principal of the AlphaTauri team, observed that since Yuki joined the team last year, he has demonstrated significant progress as a driver, including a notable improvement this season. The improvement Yuki has shown in pace reflects a successful implementation of a learning curve, which is relevant to his success on the track in the not-too-distant future.

The FIA stands firm on Colton Herta earning the F1 super license:

Formula 1’s governing body, the FIA, confirmed that the window of opportunity is currently closed for AlphaTauri’s hopes of contracting Colton Herta for next season because he is not eligible for the super license.

Red Bull motorsport chief Helmut Marko was after striking a deal with Herta to have him take a seat at sister team AlphaTauri, as a potential replacement for Pierre Gasly, who has been speculated to be leaving Alpine.

Herta, 22, holds the title of the youngest driver to ever have won an IndyCar race and has taken seven wins in the series since 2019. And because Formula 1’s popularity in the United States is skyrocketing, with three races set to take place in America next year, an American driver making the switch to F1 may have been the next step in the sport’s development in the U.S.

Formula 1’s 2023 season will set a new record for most 24-race schedules:

Formula 1’s governing body released a 24-race calendar for 2023. The new race in Las Vegas and the return of Qatar and China make next year the longest one in history. It begins in Bahrain on March 5 and concludes on November 26 in Abu Dhabi.

The Monaco Grand Prix will last until 2025:

The Grand Prix Monaco will continue in Formula One until 2025. Monaco’s contract was up this year, and it was unclear whether F1’s most renowned race would continue, but on Tuesday, F1 confirmed a three-year renewal of the agreement. It was confirmed alongside F1’s race schedule for 2023.

FAQs:

Where we can watch Formula 1 racing?

There are a number of ways to watch Formula 1 racing. Many race fans will choose to watch it on television. There are a number of channels that offer Formula 1 coverage, including Sky Sports, ESPN, and ESPN 2.

Which is the most popular Netflix movie about racers?

Do you all remember the unforgettable series from Netflix – Drive to Survive? About the life of pilots according to formula 1. It was extended for the next season, and new episodes are already being filmed.

What is the most successful country in F1?

In the last decade, there have been a number of different countries that have had success in Formula One. However, one country has consistently been at the top of the standings: the United Kingdom, with 103 wins.

In conclusion, the latest Formula 1 news suggests that we can expect some exciting races in the coming weeks. With the new schedule in place, the competition is sure to be fierce. We can’t wait to see who comes out on top!

